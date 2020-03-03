Pam Lindemoen and Dave Self promoted to COO and CAO at St. Luke’s Health System

Pam Lindemoen has been appointed to serve as St. Luke’s chief operating officer. Lindemoen joined St. Luke’s in 2018, coming from Dignity Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in San Francisco, where she served as president and chief executive officer. Before that, she was region vice president for Kaiser Permanente’s Northern California Region, leading operations across 22 medical centers. She will continue to be responsible for St. Luke’s acute-care services as she takes on the additional responsibilities of operations.

Dave Self, who has served as chief administrative officer for St. Luke’s Health Partners, has been named to the new position of St. Luke’s Health System’s chief administrative officer and will have oversight responsibility for key functions including strategy and planning, communications, marketing and community health, IHT, external relations, contracting and enterprise business development and sales. Prior to joining St. Luke’s in 2014, he served as senior vice president and regional director of Idaho for PacificSource Health Plans, which he joined when the company acquired Primary Health Inc., where he was president and chief operating officer.