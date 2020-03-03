Roundup 3.3.20

Nutrition 2 Go, LLC & Shop Strange, Inc. leased 14,512 square feet of space at 2925 S Cole. Rd. in Boise. The Sundance Company facilitated the transaction.

Sticker Status, LLC leased 2,892 square feet of space at 2735 S Cole. Rd. in Boise. The Sundance Company facilitated the transaction.

Safelite Fulfillment renewed 21,000 square foot lease of industrial space at 11575 W. President Drive in Boise. Chris Pearson and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Papa Murphy’s renewed 1,700 square feet of retail space in Greenhurst Family Plaza at 2400 S. 12th Avenue in Nampa. Mark Schlag of TOK Commercial handled the transaction.

An undisclosed investor purchased the properties at 12423 W. Monsanto Street in Boise and 2755 E. Lanark Street in Meridian. Devin Pierce, Dan Minnaert and Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Lew Goldman of Colliers International represented the buyer.

Mathnasium renewed 1,532 square feet of retail space in the Family Center at 3585 Federal Way in Boise. John Stevens and JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

White Pine Organics, LLC leased 1,804 square feet of retail space in Five Mile Plaza at 10500 Overland Road in Boise. JP Green and John Stevens of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Deed Harrison, LLC renewed their 4,336 square feet of industrial space in the Taylor Commerce Park at 1160 W. Taylor Avenue in Meridian. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

LLR Brand Properties, LLC purchased three industrial buildings totaling 47,800 square feet at 1524 & 1602 Freedom Ave. in Sky Ranch Business Park in Caldwell. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

BlueStream Professional Services, LLC leased 15,000 square feet of industrial space at 1701 Smeed Parkway in Sky Ranch Business Park in Caldwell. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Harrison Sawyer with Strider Group represented the landlord.

Wixom Counseling leased office space at 630 Woodruff Avenue in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Snake River Insurance leased office space at 630 Woodruff Avenue in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Palisades Water Users, Inc. leased office space in the Idaho Professional Office Building at 482 Constitution Way in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Fortress Financial leased office space in the Idaho Professional Office Building at 482 Constitution Way in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.