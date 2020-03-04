Boise adopts hand-held phone ban for drivers

It’s now illegal to use a hand-held device while driving in Boise.

The city council unanimously approved an ordinance banning hand-held cell phone use while driving during a meeting on Tuesday. The new rule means drivers in the capital city can’t use phones or other electronic devices unless the device is in hands-free mode.

Other cities in Idaho have similar ordinances. Meridian forbids using drivers from using hand-held devices any time the vehicle is in a lane of traffic, even if its stopped at a light.

The rules are stricter than state law, which only bans texting while driving.

Law enforcement officers will work on educating drivers about the new law until July 1. After that, violators face a $90 ticket.