Peyton Blackwell and Jerry Lyle join T-O Engineers in Nampa

Peyton Blackwell has joined the T-O Engineers Nampa office where she will work as a land use planner on land development projects. Peyton holds a bachelor’s degree in urban studies and community development from Boise State University.

Jerry (J.D.) Lyle has joined the Nampa office as a staff engineer working on land development projects. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Carroll College. He worked at a variety of internships during his time in school, mainly as a materials tester.