Governor addresses COVID-19 concerns

Even though the risk to most Idahoans is currently low, Gov. Brad Little is calling on residents to be prepared when COVID-19 does arrive inside state borders.

On March 4, Little, joined by Idaho State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn, outlined three basic measures that the public can take to slow down and lessen the impact of COVID-19 when it does arrive: “If you’re sick, stay home; practice good hygiene and wash your hands regularly; and cover your coughs and sneezes.”

The importance of these three simple but effective steps was underscored as the Governor repeated them two additional times during the conference.

The Governor also discussed the new coronovirus working group that will meet on an ongoing basis as the COVID-19 situation evolved within Idaho. Little urged people to use official sources for information on the virus outbreak. He also unveiled Idaho’s dedicated website (coronovirus.idaho.gov) and Twitter feed (@IdahoCOVID19) and urged the public to use them for direct information.

Hahn had the most to say about Idaho’s status with respect to the virus. “Our goal is to slow it down,” Hahn remarked. “It’s too late to stop it, but we can reduce its impact on the health system.”

“Our health care system cannot handle a huge sudden influx (of patients),” Hahn continued. “We don’t want a rush of people with mild respiratory symptoms coming in to be tested. If you have symptoms, please call ahead to see if you need testing.”

Idaho is one of the few states to receive COVID-19 test kits from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention in February.

“We received tests for 300 people initially … (so) our testing capacity is limited and approval is needed for tests,” Hahn said. “We need to save the test kits for the most ill.”

Hahn said that the CDC was sending more testing reagents, and she hoped that supplies to test an additional 500 people would arrive by the end of the week. She said the testing situation would soon improve since the FDA approved testing by commercial labs on March 3.

Along with more test kits arriving and the creation of a state website and official Idaho coronavirus Twitter feed, the individual public health district offices are also setting up public phone-in lines to provide COVID-19 advice.

The governor wrapped up the conference by emphasizing that Idaho’s residents need to help preserve the state’s health care system. He urged those with mild symptoms to stay home and resist demanding to be tested. He also mentioned that people should avoid buying up face masks.

“I would encourage that everyone read Dr. David Pate’s article (on face masks),” Little commented, pointing out that using face masks wouldn’t prevent the coronavirus but a reduced supply of face masks would harm health care workers and their patients.