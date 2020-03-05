Kevin Aardahl joins ALLWEST’s in Hayden as area manager

Kevin Aardahl has joined ALLWEST’s Hayden office as area manager. In this role, Aardahl will manage operations and supervise the geotechnical engineering, environmental services and construction materials testing departments at the firm’s Hayden office. He has 30 years of experience in geology and environmental engineering and holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering geology from California State University. Prior to joining ALLWEST, he worked as a contract environmental consultant in California, providing technical review and support for projects related to environmental chemical contamination.