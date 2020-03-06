Quantcast
Adolescent Outpatient mental health program opens in Nampa (access required)

By: Catie Clark March 6, 2020 0

Ten years ago, a handful of recovering addicts started a recovery program in Boise. A decade and six facilities later, the highly-rated and accredited Northpoint Recovery care provider is starting a mental health program for adolescents, ages 12 to 17, at their outpatient Ashwood Recovery location in Nampa. "People kept asking us, 'when are you going ...

About Catie Clark

