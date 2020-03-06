Amanda Logan and Lester Scott join the College of Eastern Idaho

Amanda Logan has been named executive liaison for College of Eastern Idaho. Previously, Logan served as the chief of staff of a small watchdog group before she and her husband relocated to Idaho Falls. Logan began her career conducting economic policy research and analysis at a think tank in Washington, DC, after which she moved to the U.S. Department of the Treasury in 2009. She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from Moravian College and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in public administration from Syracuse University’s Maxwell School.

Lester (Les) Scott has been named director of facilities for College of Eastern Idaho. Scott holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Idaho State University and has over 31 years of both technical and leadership experience at the Idaho National Laboratory. He also has experience in the development of operating and maintenance procedures and training, and has served on numerous boards and committees.