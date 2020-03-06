Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Amanda Logan and Lester Scott join the College of Eastern Idaho

Amanda Logan and Lester Scott join the College of Eastern Idaho

By: IBR Staff March 6, 2020 0

Amanda Logan

Amanda Logan has been named executive liaison for College of Eastern Idaho. Previously, Logan served as the chief of staff of a small watchdog group before she and her husband relocated to Idaho Falls. Logan began her career conducting economic policy research and analysis at a think tank in Washington, DC, after which she moved to the U.S. Department of the Treasury in 2009. She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from Moravian College and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in public administration from Syracuse University’s Maxwell School.

Lester Scott

Lester (Les) Scott has been named director of facilities for College of Eastern Idaho. Scott holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Idaho State University and has over 31 years of both technical and leadership experience at the Idaho National Laboratory. He also has experience in the development of operating and maintenance procedures and training, and has served on numerous boards and committees.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo