Anjanette Sabin named director of business development for STRATA

Anjanette Sabin has been named director of business development for STRATA in the Boise office. In this role, she will promote STRATA by participating in professional and civic organizations and by strengthening client relationships within the community. Sabin is a Boise native and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of California at Santa Barbara. She has been involved in various facets of construction over the last four years, most recently working as assistant project manager at Shy-Bee Construction and at LeNir, Ltd., the development arm of Harris Ranch.