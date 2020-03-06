Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Inadequate childcare bleeds $479 million from Idaho (access required)

Inadequate childcare bleeds $479 million from Idaho (access required)

By: Catie Clark March 6, 2020 0

The Idaho economy loses out on  $479 million annually because of childcare fumbles according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation released a new report at the end of February looking at the impact of childcare issues on Idaho’s state economy. The study found that Idaho misses an estimated $479 million ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo