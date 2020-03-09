Ben Ellsworth joins Merchants Moving & Storage as corporate relocation executive

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff March 9, 2020 0

Ben Ellsworth has joined Merchants Moving & Storage a corporate relocation executive. Ellsworth will be responsible for developing and maintaining business relationship with corporate clients for all their interstate employee relocation needs. He has 20 years of sales and business development experience, with the majority of that experience in the Treasure Valley where he has worked with both government agencies and private business. He holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from Boise State University.

