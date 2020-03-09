Idaho faces another lawsuit over lethal injection secrecy

In May 2012, before he was appointed director of the Idaho Department of Correction, Josh Tewalt bought “lethal injection drugs” with a suitcase full of cash in a Walmart parking lot, new court documents allege. The drugs were later used in the execution of an Idaho prison inmate.

At the time, Tewalt was the deputy chief of the department’s Bureau of Prisons, the Idaho Press reports. He made the purchase of the drugs for more than $10,000 after taking a chartered plane to Tacoma, Washington, along with Kevin Kempf, then-chief of the department’s Division of Operations, according to a 64-page civil complaint. The complaint alleges Tewalt and Kempf “likely acted inconsistently with federal statutes…in their handling of the pentobarbital” used in the execution. The drug is a scheduled 2 controlled substance under federal law.

That complaint was filed Thursday by the Federal Defender Services of Idaho on behalf of two Idaho death row inmates. The trip to Tacoma and the purchase were both directed by then-Director of the Idaho Department of Correction Brent Reinke, and then-Gov. Butch Otter authorized Reinke to make that call, according to the document. The attorneys further claim the drug “may not have been properly stored” prior to being used during the June 2012 execution of Richard Leavitt.

The instance of alleged misconduct is part of the reason attorneys with Federal Defender Services have filed the lawsuit against Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Tewalt, in their official capacity, and others, seeking more transparency in how the department handles executions. Attorneys also point to other measures the department took to obtain lethal injection chemicals, such as contacting India-based drug merchant Chris Harris in 2011, and purchasing drugs from a compounding pharmacy no longer allowed to supply drugs to the department because it couldn’t comply with regulations.

Federal Defender Services of Idaho is a nonprofit corporation funded by federal grants. The attorneys who filed the complaint work in the office’s capital habeas corpus unit, meaning they represent clients who have already been sentenced to death.

The complaint alleges IDOC didn’t publish updated versions of its plans for Idaho’s past two executions, including what drugs would be used, until weeks before they occurred. That practice doesn’t give inmates and attorneys time to properly research the chemicals involved, to ensure they would not cause an allergic reaction or undue suffering to the inmate. The department was trying to execute the two inmates “while providing them essentially zero information about its plans on how it will do so,” according to the complaint.

Nor is the lawsuit the attorneys’ first attempt to obtain clarity about how Idaho plans to carry out its next execution — previous attempts, including two letters and an in-person meeting, did not yield results.

“Nothing other than judicial intervention will check IDOC’s ability to abruptly change its plans for executions with the effect of evading accountability and judicial scrutiny,” the complaint reads.

Jeff Ray, spokesman for the department, wrote in an email to the Idaho Press on Thursday that department officials had not yet been served with the complaint. Kempf, who is now the executive director for the Correctional Leaders Association, wrote in a message he had not yet seen the complaint. The department does not comment on pending litigation according to Ray, and Kempf wrote in a message he “can’t/won’t” comment.

The department is also involved in another lawsuit, stemming from a University of Idaho law professor’s 2017 record request for the source of the department’s lethal injection drugs. A judge last year ordered the department to turn over some of the documents she sought, but the state’s attorneys have appealed the case to the Idaho Supreme Court, which is expected to hear the case this year. Since then, the department has tightened its policies on the release of information about lethal injection chemicals.