More Idaho institutions take COVID-19 risk reduction measures

In what may be the beginning of a trend, Idaho hospitals, schools and municipalities have begun to take their own measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Bingham Healthcare, the largest health network in eastern Idaho, announced on March 6 that access into its skilled nursing facility will now be restricted. Visitors will be limited to using its main entryway, where everyone will be screened. In addition, Bingham Healthcare will take the following measures at Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot and at all of its clinics throughout eastern Idaho:

All patients arriving at a Bingham Healthcare organization who present with respiratory symptoms will be placed in a mask immediately. Patients arriving via ambulance with possible COVID-19 will remain on the ambulance until an appropriate room is available. Patients who call ahead to the ER or a clinic will be triaged over the phone and asked to wait in their car until an appropriate room placement is ready for them (unless they are having emergent issues). All patients will be assessed for recent travel out of the country or to high-risk areas and for any exposure to any known COVID-19 positive persons.

Boise State University precautions

On March 5, Boise State University placed four international students participating in a BSU program in self-isolation for 14 days. All four cleared a health screening upon their arrival in Seattle on Monday, and none of the students have shown any signs or symptoms of illness.

“Public health experts have assured us that the chances of any instance or spread of the illness are very low,” BSU spokesman Greg Hahn said. “Out of an abundance of caution we want to do all we can to support and ensure the health and safety of everyone in our campus community.” Based on recommendations from federal and state public health experts, Boise State has instituted procedures for self-isolating students visiting or returning from countries with level-3 travel warnings.

Idaho cities respond Several Idaho cities have reacted to the potential arrival of the COVID-19 virus with various responses. Pocatello posted a brief message to one of its internet sites: “We understand residents are concerned about novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). For the latest on the situation in Idaho, visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.” Along the same vein, Lewiston built an entire webpage for its residents with “everything you need to know about the Coronavirus.” Nampa held a meeting of city and public health officials on Feb. 28 over how the city should approach the spread of COVID-19 when it reaches the Treasure Valley; and Boise set up a task force on March 5. Idaho counties are also taking proactive measures to reduce COVID-19 risk. On March 5, the Bingham County Commissioners established a travel policy aimed at minimizing coronavirus exposure for county employees. “As a county, we want to be proactive in this,” Commission Chairman Whitney Manwaring was quoted in the Bingham County Chronicle. “There are people who are going to be traveling, (Commissioner) Jessica (Lewis) is going to be traveling, so it’s going to affect some people. But we need to get out in front of this as far as how we deal with it.” The Commission’s travel policy reflects the guidelines for travel already established by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Measures include not coming to work for 14 days after a return from a CDC Level 3 area. Working remotely is an option to address this time period. The measures also include postponing March travel if possible and limiting travel to mission-critical travelers. “Finally, no one should be obligated to travel at all if you feel uncomfortable doing so,” the measures state.

Trade and professional organizations are also working on getting information out to their respective memberships on how to reduce COVID-19 risk. For example, the Idaho chapter of the Building Owners and Managers Association and various real estate organizations have posted advice on ways to limit the spread of COVID-19.