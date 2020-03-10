Quantcast
Janet Franklin joins Hawley Troxell in Pocatello

Janet Franklin joins Hawley Troxell in Pocatello

March 10, 2020

Janet Franklin has joined Hawley Troxell in Pocatello in its Pocatello office as a litigation associate. She previously clerked for the Honorable Debra M. Brown, U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Mississippi in 2019. Prior to her clerkship, she was an associate at Venable L.L.P.

Franklin holds a juris doctorate degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law. Prior to attending law school, she interned for the serious crimes unit in the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office in Rockville, Md.

