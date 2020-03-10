Roundup 3.10.20

Edward Jones leased 1,354 square feet of space at 4702 N Penngrove Way Suite 100 in Meridian. Jordan Moorhouse of Amherst Madison represented the landlord. Jason Knorpp of KW Commercial represented the tenant.

Paddles Up Ventures, LLC leased 1,761 square feet of retail space at 1217 1st Street S. in Nampa. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena and Bryant Jones of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

Worksteer, LLC extended its lease of 1,625 square feet of retail space at 2781 S. Broadway in Boise. Mike Christensen and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

Webfoot Concrete Coatings LLC leased 2,344 square feet of industrial space at 176 S. Cole Rd. in Boise. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

Biennial Update Services LLC, leased 1,450 square feet of office space at 2375 S. Cobalt Point Way Ste. 201 in Meridian. Kyle Uhlenkott and Scott Raeber of Colliers International represented the landlord. Michael Bergman of Lee and Associates represented the tenant.

First American Title Insurance extended its lease of 2,291 square feet of office space at 125 2nd St. S. Ste. 100 in Nampa. Scott Feighner of Colliers International represented the tenant. Chase Erkins of Lee and Associates represented the landlord.

Patrick Industries Inc. renewed its lease of 68,850 square feet of industrial space at 8455 & 8481 W. Westpark St. in Boise. Mike Pena, Lincoln Hagood and Bryant Jones of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

Microbe Formulas LLC leased 15,176 square feet of industrial space at 3750 E. Pewter Falls St. in Meridian. Devin Ogden of Colliers International represented the landlord. Jason Knorpp of Keller Williams Commercial Realty represented the tenant.

An individual purchased 1,412 square feet of multifamily space at 294 Meadowview Ln. in Twin Falls. Tami Walker and Steve Di Lucca of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

Treasure Valley Auto Customs LLC leased 1,200 square feet of industrial space at 1247 N. Midland Blvd. in Nampa. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena and Bryant Jones of Colliers International represented the landlord. Tyler Daniels of Lee and Associates represented the tenant.

St. Alphonsus Diversified Care purchased 18.26 acres of land at Old Hwy 20/26 in Caldwell. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers International represented the seller. Laurie Reynoldson of TOK Commercial represented the buyer.

Safety and Compliance Solutions LLC leased 4,716 square feet of industrial space at 2032 S. Century Way in Boise. Devin Ogden and Kyle Uhlenkott of Colliers International represented the landlord. James Kares of Keller Williams Realty represented the tenant.

Canyon County Paramedics renewed its lease of 2,172 square feet of industrial space at 16071-16099 N. Franklin Blvd. Ste. 1 in Nampa. Mike Peña, Lincoln Hagood and Bryant Jones of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

Daksh Academy LLC leased 2,563 square feet of industrial space at 30 S. Cole Rd. in Boise. Kelly Schnebly of Colliers International represented the tenant. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers International represented the landlord.

3900 LLC purchased 12,020 square feet of office space at 4121 S. Lake Ave in Caldwell. Dave Cadwell of Colliers International represented the buyer. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena and Bryant Jones of Colliers International represented the seller.

Cognitics, Inc leased 1,947 square feet of office space at 121 N. 9th St. in Boise. Scott Raeber and Oliver Maron of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

Aspen Dental Management leased 3,620 square feet of retail space at 3270 N. Eagle Rd. in Meridian. Mike Christensen of Colliers International represented the tenant. Mark Schlag of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.

Inflection Development LLC renewed its lease of 957 square feet of office space at 802 W. Bannock St. in Boise. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena and Bryant Jones facilitated the transaction.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving renewed a lease in the Kendall Center in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Wear Ease, Inc. renewed its lease in the Kendall Center in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

1-800 Water Damage leased 1,425 square feet of industrial space at 1859 N. Wildwood St. in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

The Corner Hustle leased 1,421 square feet of retail space in Eagle Clocktower at 1580 E. State Street in Eagle. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Jason Lloyd of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate represented the tenant.

Acclima, Inc. renewed its 4,080 square feet of industrial space in the Marcon Warehouse at 1763 W. Marcon Lane in Meridian. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

AISG subleased 3,259 square feet of office space at 661 S. Rivershore Dr. in Eagle. Michael L. Bergmann, principal at Lee & Associates Idaho, LLC represented the tenant. Oliver Maron and Scott Raeber of Colliers International represented the landlord.

David Wilkerson leased 639 square feet of office space at 3320 N. Milwaukee Street in Boise. Mike Vance, associate, and Garrison Parcells, associate, at Lee & Associates Idaho, LLC represented the landlord and tenant.

Jason Russell Good leased 315 square feet of office space at 9543 W Emerald Street in Boise. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.

Green Office LLC purchased an 11,038-square-foot retail building at 4013 Yellowstone Avenue in Chubbuck. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.

Sports Clips leased 1,235 square feet of retail space at 1275 Happy Valley Road in Nampa. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord. Tim Sullivan of Michener Investments represented the tenant.

Vaught Inc. leased 229 square feet of office space at 910 Main Street in Boise. Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.

Yenomi LLC purchased a 5,870-square-foot office condo at 420 W Main Street in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller. Natalie Lemas Hernandez of KW Commercial represented the buyer.

JaszWorthy, LLC purchased a 583-square-foot office condo at 1000 N Curtis Rd in Boise. Jen McEntee, Bree Wells and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.

Southworth International, Inc. leased 4,137 square feet of office space at 3501 W Elder Street in Boise. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord. Mike Pena of Colliers represented the tenant.