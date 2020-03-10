Six join TitleOne in Treasure Valley

Anna Bauer, Brookney Brown, Matthew Burke, Michelle Drude, Lindsay Flynn and Deborah Plant have joined TitleOne.

Bauer has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company’s Boise office. She holds a degree in history from the University of Idaho. Bauer also serves as assistant director for Camp Hodia Kids Camp.

Brown has joined as an office administrator in the company’s Meridian office. She has 10 years of customer service experience. Brown is also a graduate of Boise State University and attended the Real Estate Academy of Idaho.

Burke has joined as an office administrator in the company’s Boise office. He has over three years of experience in the frozen food industry. Burke holds a degree in history with a minor in business administration from Seattle Pacific University.

Drude has joined as an office administrator in the company’s Meridian office. She has 10 years of customer service experience. Drude has lived in Boise for 20 years and attended Boise State University.

Flynn has joined as an escrow assistant in the company’s Nampa office. She has 7 years of property management experience and 5 years of project management experience. Flynn also studied exercise science at NDSU.

Plant has rejoined TitleOne as an escrow training specialist in the company’s Boise office. She has 28 years of title and escrow experience.