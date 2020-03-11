Quantcast
Post Falls hospital introduces surgery with 3D robotic microscopy (access required)

By: Catie Clark March 11, 2020 0

Northwest Specialty Hospital in Post Falls recently acquired a new 3D robotic microscopy tool for surgery and it has already saved one man's arm and spine. Paul Huling, 53, a former police officer who works for the Shoshone County public works department, woke up one morning last year unable to move his arm. Years of hard ...

