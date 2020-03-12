Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / ITD plans upcoming 2020 Canyon and Ada County projects (access required)

ITD plans upcoming 2020 Canyon and Ada County projects (access required)

By: Catie Clark March 12, 2020 0

Almost of half of Idaho's population lives within Idaho Transportation Department District 3. This means every one of the district's highway projects will affect more Idaho residents than anywhere else in the state. District 3 is on track to widen Interstate 84 in Nampa beginning in 2021, but before that can happen, both the Middleton and ...

Tagged with:

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo