Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Governor announces first Idaho case of COVID-19 (access required)

Governor announces first Idaho case of COVID-19 (access required)

By: Catie Clark March 14, 2020 0

For a time, Idaho was among just five states without a confirmed case of COVID-19, but that run came to an end on March 13. Gov. Brad Little announced the state's first positive test for the disease — a woman in her 50s who lives in Ada County — during a press conference at the Capitol. On March 14, ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo