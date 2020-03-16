Abby Lee, 2020 Women of the Year

Senator

Idaho State Legislature

Republican Sen. Abby Lee was born in Oklahoma and traveled around the west growing up. Not having a community to call her own early on only emphasized the importance of community, she said.

Lee’s resulting commitment to community is apparent to all Lee’s colleagues, even those who sit across the aisle.

“Abby is a respected community leader who generously donates her time and talent in numerous arenas: fundraising, grant writing, education, strategic development and more,” wrote Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, in a letter of recommendation.

Today, Lee serves on multiple committees at the capitol. She’s also a mother, a public relations expert and a student.

“You can have it all, but not all at one time,” she said. “And there’s definitely, you know, seasons to your life.”

Before her move to Idaho, Lee earned a bachelor’s degree in communications and public relations at BYU in Provo, Utah. She began her career as a journalist in 1994 as food editor for the Provo Daily Herald. Just three years later, she found her first true professional calling in public relations at Pullman Memorial Hospital.

In addition to her service in the legislature, Lee works full time at Treasure Valley Community College as vice president of public relations.

“In my life, education has been the transformative thing. It is the great equalizer,” she said. “My life was forever changed because of the opportunities that my mom was able to take advantage of.”

In 2013, Lee decided to continue her own education in addition to helping others complete theirs. She started working on a doctorate degree in Boise State’s public policy and administration program the first year it was offered and ran for public office just a year later in 2014.

Lee is known for working with finesse in a fraught landscape. She has found a way through it with a political will that changes lives for the better. In a letter of recommendation, Sen. Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, writes about Lee’s loyalty and determination.

“Senator Lee has achieved a life of integrity and a pattern of loyalty,” he wrote. “She is both leader and a stateswoman, inspiring others to follow her example of hard work and dedication.”

Despite the harsh realities of politics in Idaho, Lee has made big changes for some of the most vulnerable people in the state and has worked to make Idaho government more transparent by initiating citizen review panels.