Linda Swanstrom, 2020 Women of the Year

Executive Director

Idaho State Dental Association

The path of dentistry was not a straight line for Linda Swanstrom, the executive director for the Idaho State Dental Association. However, over the past five years, she has lived and breathed dentistry as she came to the realization that oral health plays a much bigger role in people’s lives than they believe.

“What I’ve learned and really developed a passion for through this role is that your oral health is a key determinant of your overall health,” she said. “Your mouth is the entry point for everything that goes on in your body, and there’s so much connection between what’s happening in your mouth and what’s happening in the rest of your body.”

Swanstrom has helped start programs to educate the public on their oral health by administering free dental services. She has also helped pass laws that give adults the help they need. Swanstrom and her team are also working to add dental insurance onto the Medicaid plan in Idaho and to bring awareness to dentistry within the Idaho Prescription Monitoring Program.

Swanstrom noted three distinct phases in her career. First, she worked in accounting for seven years. She then earned an MBA and went to work for Hewlett- Packard for 21 years.

Carolyn Casey, a friend and colleague from Hewlett- Packard, nicknamed Swanstrom “the chameleon” for the way she could work well with different people’s styles and approaches.

“That whole collaborative way of working is not how people worked back in the 1990s,” Casey said. “Linda was the front-runner for that style, which meant she was able to put herself in a lot of different environments, with a lot of different personalities and across a lot of different situations. She is a great leader.”

During her time at Hewlett-Packard, Swanstrom was able to travel the world and develop her skills in both the professional and personal aspects.

“Being in different cultures has absolutely shaped me very profoundly in terms of how I view the world, how I view the diversity that people bring to the table and my appreciation for understanding different points of view,” Swanstrom said.

Although her roots are in Idaho, Swanstrom continues to travel and has devoted her time and energy to the legislation surrounding the Dental Association.

She is also devoted to the alumni chapter of the Delta Delta Delta sorority at the University of Idaho. In her five years of volunteering as the house corporation president, she obtained grants and fundraising of about $40,000 for capital improvements.

“For me, that organization was a hugely foundational part of who I am as an individual,” Swanstrom said. “What the Greek system taught me was independence, leadership characteristics and a level of responsibility that is hard to find anyplace else. It also taught me how to be in a close community with a diverse set of individuals, work to accomplish goals and really control your destiny.”