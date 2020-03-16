Maggie Williams, 2020 Women of the Year

CFO

Girl Scouts of Silver Sage

Maggie Williams believes service to humanity is the best work of life, a philosophy that guides her both inside and outside the office.

As CFO of Girl Scouts of Silver Sage, Williams manages the finances and property of a council made up of more than 4,100 girls and 2,300 volunteers in southern Idaho and parts of northern Nevada and eastern Oregon. Her leadership has helped the nonprofit provide financial assistance to Girl Scouts of all backgrounds, upgrade its camps and expand science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs.

One of Williams’ major accomplishments was leading a task force that purchased a new Girl Scout Leadership Center and oversaw improvements to the building — a project that was completed on time and under budget.

“When you don’t have a lot of resources, you definitely have to think out of the box,” Williams said. “We were able to look at every angle and create all the options. It’s really fun to see how that vision has come to life.”

Patricia Pyke, Girl Scouts of Silver Sage CEO, said Williams goes above and beyond in her service to youth and the community.

“What other Chief Financial Officer would ride a bus to Wyoming … with 35 middle school girls … in the winter … to dig snow caves and learn about nature … and sleep in a bunkhouse?” Pyke wrote in a letter of recommendation. “What other CFO would be the first out to the semi-truck to unload pallets of cookies for the Girl Scouts Cookie Program? What other CFO directs traffic as the parking attendant at Girl Scout events?”

Williams earned a bachelor’s degree from Boise State University, where she majored in accounting and minored in computer science. She worked at several Idaho companies, including TRW Architecture and Performance Management Alliance, before taking a job in 2009 as business manager/fiscal officer at Friends of Children & Families Inc., which manages Head Start and Early Head Start programs in Ada and Elmore counties. She joined the Silver Sage Council as its CFO in 2015.

Outside the office, Williams volunteers with civic and nonprofit organizations. Among other groups, she was a member and leader of the Jaycees, a leadership training organization whose creed is the source of her philosophy about service, and the Boise Noon Optimists, a service club.

In 2006, Williams led a group of volunteers that founded the Treasure Valley Youth Lacrosse League, which has teams for girls and boys in grades first through eighth.

“My hobby is volunteering,” Williams said. “I really enjoy making things work and making things grow.”

Tad Arnt, who met Williams when her youngest son joined a lacrosse team he was coaching, praised her efforts at expanding the sport.

“Her continued willingness to take on any role, from eld volunteer, fundraising, treasurer and president, showcases her ability to ex as other volunteers come and go,” Arnt wrote in a recommendation letter. “That organization she founded and continues to volunteer for now, provides the opportunity for kids to play youth lacrosse across the valley from Boise to Nampa.”