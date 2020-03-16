Maria Walker, 2020 Women of the Year

Director of Data & Communication Strategy

Drake Cooper

Maria Walker is no stranger to change — both in life and in her career. More than 10 years after graduating from Boise State University with a bachelor’s degree in graphic design, Walker earned an MBA.

Adventure is a fundamental part of Walker’s life; she believes in exploring new directions that interest and excite her. As the director of data and communication strategy at Drake Cooper, she analyzes metrics and results to guide the agency’s clients to growth and success.

“I value hard work, and let’s just get down into it — if you need help way down over here in this corner, I’m going to come over to you because I can tell you’re struggling or I know you need help,” Walker said. “Managing with hearts and caring about people really makes a difference. But it’s not just all about the work delivery at the end of the day, because you still have to look at the whole person.”

Walker is committed to setting an example of hard work.

Matt Borud, marketing and innovation administrator at the Idaho Department of Commerce, is a key component of Idaho Tourism, a client of Drake Cooper. This client and vendor relationship has given Borud the opportunity to see Walker in action and, in terms of growth for Idaho Tourism, Borud could not be happier with the outcome.

“Drake Cooper is a fantastic agency with great creative services and great media, but I think Maria is really the glue to a lot of it,” Borud said. “The problem with the data that we receive is that there’s almost too much of it. Without the right expertise, you can’t even begin to start to analyze it and understand it. So, Maria’s work for us at Drake Cooper has been instrumental in our growth.”

Walker’s drive for change doesn’t stop with her clients or in the office. From 2009 to 2014, Walker held leadership roles at the nonprofit Preservation Idaho, where she served as the organization’s secretary and as a committee chair.

The experience helped shape her leadership style.

“When you’re in a volunteer organization, you work with all kinds of people. Ideally, you’re all working toward the same mission, but your backgrounds, your experiences, are highly diverse,” Walker said. “A lot of what I’ve learned from that organization has helped inform how I am as a manager, no doubt; just the people skills I had to learn being in a volunteer organization, especially in kind of a leadership role.”

One of Walker’s primary goals is to convince others to take action where some would refuse to take the leap, and Walker succeeds.

Whether volunteering for good with Preservation Idaho or taking on a creative client request in her role at Drake Cooper, there is no shortage of excitement where Walker is involved — and she wouldn’t have it any other way.