Rachele Klein, 2020 Women of the Year

Business Development Manager

Republic Services

Looking into Rachele Klein’s life, you might wonder when she finds time to take a breather. Klein is the business development manager of Republic Services, a recycling and waste disposal company that boasts a 99.9% pickup reliability rate and a safety performance rating that’s 42% better than industry average. Many of Idaho’s municipalities are customers.

But protecting the environment is just one of her many passions and pursuits. A mother of three who has been married for 28 years, Klein is deeply concerned for youth. She serves on the boards of the Children’s Home Society and the Idaho Voices for Children.

Her impetus was seeing kids fall into depression, drugs and suicide after not getting the mental health treatment they desperately needed.

“My commitment to healthy, well-adjusted youth is long-standing,” she said. “Children need love the most when they deserve it the least. We should treat all people like (we) know they can be.”

Klein and her family also rescue and foster abandoned and abused dogs, mow their elderly neighbors’ lawns, bring them food and act as chauffeurs.

While she knows life is tough and imperfect, she writes daily in a gratitude journal to help uplift her spirits and realize how blessed she and her family are.

And if those deeds weren’t enough, she also has helped facilitate a needle/syringe exchange program, mentored others and created a bicycle refurbishing and donation program for bikes that ended up at dumps.

A cyclist enthusiast herself, Klein is training for a cross-country trip in 2021 that has been on her bucket list for quite a while. Depending on the weather, she spends a lot of her free time riding outside, spinning inside or running.

“I want to make that trip while I’m able-bodied,” she said. She and her crew plan to start in Seattle and end up somewhere in the upper Atlantic Coast. Some will join for a week or so; others will try to trek the entire way.

Aside from all of that, she is in a ministry education program in which the Old and New Testaments, ecclesiastical history and theology are taught. Her endeavors and caring nature have impressed many and changed their lives for the better.

Garret Nancolas, Caldwell City Mayor, has known Klein for more than a decade and admires her business professionalism, philanthropy and positivity.

“Rachele is a person of integrity, honesty and moral values,” he wrote in a letter unconditionally recommending Klein for the Idaho Women of the Year honor. “She is fun to be around, has an incredible personality and she has a way of making everyone around her feel good about themselves. She is always willing to share her time and resources whenever needed.”