Sonya Rosario, 2020 Women of the Year

Owner & CEO

Sonya Rosario Productions

Advocate, activist and artist are just a few words that describe Sonya Rosario. Her empathy and dedication to minority communities is apparent in both her work with nonprofit organizations and in the stories she captures in her films.

Ever since she picked up her family’s Panasonic VHS camcorder in her youth, Rosario has committed her life to filming the stories of those who have been forgotten or neglected by popular media.

“My goals are to utilize my skills and talents as a filmmaker to create a world of safety for the storyteller and (give) them every opportunity to remember their commitment to those who can no longer speak on their own behalf,” Rosario wrote in her application. “My films and writings are my commitment to social justice.”

Rosario’s work has been acknowledged by associations including Idaho PBS, the Idaho Historical Museum and the Smithsonian, as part of its “Journey Stories” exhibition.

She won a first place prize in the Geena Davis Bentonville Film festival, won the Anti-Shackling Bill Award by Western States Center and received the Idaho Hometown Hero award by the JRM Foundation for Humanity.

In 2002, Rosario created her first film, “The Historical Impact of the S Word,” to highlight the history and derogatory nature of the word squaw.

“Concerned citizens came to our Statehouse to try to convince our state leaders to eliminate place names that used the word ‘squaw’,” wrote Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise. “She did all she could to bring this story forward and illuminate a side of history that hasn’t been told.”

Social justice and activism were instilled in Rosario from a young age by her biggest influence — her mother, Gloria Rosario.

“Gloria and other activists worked with vulnerable women to assist them in becoming carpenters, plumbers and electricians, in order to earn a livable wage and become self-sufficient, thereby allowing them to leave their abusers and poverty,” Rosario wrote.

“The Sofa Diaries,” arguably Rosario’s most notable film, took inspiration from the intimate conversations Rosario held with her mother on their old Victorian- style sofa. The film sees Rosario traveling with that exact sofa to hear other inspired women tell meaningful stories about their own empowering mother-daughter relationships.

In honor of her mother, Rosario in 2004 founded the Women of Color Alliance, an organization primarily focused on gender equality and social justice within rural Idaho and native reservations.

Rosario serves as president to the Women of Color Alliance. She has also previously worked with the Latino Economic and Development Center, the Boise State Cultural Center, United Vision of Idaho and the Anne Frank Memorial Center.

“I consider Ms. Rosario to be one of the most influential and dedicated women in the state of Idaho who has, for many years, worked to create opportunity through her leadership skills,” wrote Margie Gonzalez, the executive director of the Idaho Commission of Hispanic Affairs, in a letter of recommendation.