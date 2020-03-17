Quantcast
By: Catie Clark March 17, 2020

Affordable housing innovator indieDwell Holdings Inc. has a new CEO. The company announced on March 10 that Christina Ortiz-Bluth will take over as CEO from co-founder Scott Flynn who will transition to a new role, Chief Impact Officer. Prior to her promotion, Ortiz-Bluth was indieDwell's Chief Operations Officer, leading the firm’s day-to-day operations and expansion efforts. Co-Founder ...

