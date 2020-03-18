Boise Towne Square cuts hours, some stores close completely due to outbreak

Boise Towne Square mall has reduced its hours in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, with a number of stores shuttering temporarily to slow the spread of the outbreak.

The mall’s management posted a message online earlier this week indicating that the shopping center will operate between noon and 7 p.m. every day except for Sunday, when the hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We are closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak, in particular the potential impact within our local community,” mall management wrote. “There is nothing more important than maintaining a safe environment, and we will be taking all necessary precautions for the well-being of our entire shopping center community. This includes following guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and our local Department of Health.”

The mall has increased the frequency and intensity of cleaning of touchable surfaces using strong disinfectant, and hand sanitizer dispensers have been placed throughout the building, according to the message.

Business Insider reports that over 60 major retailers across the nation have closed their doors temporarily to help slow the spread of the illness.

Stores on the lists with an Idaho presence include Express, Urban Outfitters, H&M, Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta, Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret, Ulta Beauty, The Body Shop, Macy’s, Foot Locker, American Eagle, Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Chico’s, Sephora, Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, LUSH Cosmetics, Lulu, Lululemon, Apple, Anthropologie and REI.

Express sent the following email to customers on March 17:

“With the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind, we have closed all Express and Express Factory Outlet stores until March 27. All store associates will receive compensation for scheduled work time through this period.”

Meanwhile, Idaho-based Albertsons is taking steps to help seniors and other at-risk populations safely shop in its stores. On March 17, the company posted a message that it will reserve every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. “for those vulnerable shoppers who must leave home to obtain their groceries.”

“We are sensitive to the fact that everyone is anxious to make sure they have the items they need, and we also know that everyone wants their neighbors to stay safe and healthy, too,” the company wrote. “We thank our customers in advance for their compassion and understanding toward their neighbors and friends, and in helping us maintain this temporary operations guideline.”

Albertsons Companies operates over 2,200 stores nation-wide.