Robert Gromatzky and Bonnie Layton join WHPacific in Meridian

Robert Gromatzky has joined WHPacific as a professional land surveyor in the Meridian office. He has 23 years of experience in the land surveying and geomatics industry. He will serve WHPacific’s growing survey department by assisting with land development, transportation, local and federal projects. Gromatzky holds a bachelor’s degree in surveying engineering from New Mexico State University.

Bonnie Layton has joined as a senior planner in the Meridian office. She has 20 years of experience in the land development industry, with an emphasis in site planning, entitlements, architecture and project management. Bonnie holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture and a master’s degree in architecture from the University of Idaho and has a background working on a variety of projects in both the public and private sectors.