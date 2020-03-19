Sheila Schwager elected to Hawley Troxell’s board of partners

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff March 19, 2020 0

Partner Sheila Schwager has been elected to a 4-year term on Hawley Troxell’s board of partners. Schwager is co-chair of the creditor rights/bankruptcy practice group. She focuses her practice on creditor rights and bankruptcy, including the representation of consumer and commercial lenders involving the Uniform Commercial Code, federal and state lending laws, foreclosures, collections, workouts and the defense of lender liability claims. She conducts pro bono services for the Idaho State Bar, participating in the Bankruptcy Hotline, acting as an arbitrator for attorney fee dispute cases that have arisen between local attorneys and their clients and is involved with I-CARE.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Idaho and a juris doctorate degree from the University of Idaho School of Law.

