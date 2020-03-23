Quantcast
First-time homebuyer savings accounts passed by Legislature (access required)

By: Catie Clark March 23, 2020

The Legislature wants to give potential first-time homebuyers a tax break to encourage them to save up to buy a house. House Bill 589, which establishes first-time homebuyer savings accounts, passed the Idaho House with a vote of 47 - 23 - 0 on March 6. The Senate passed the bill on March 18 with a vote ...

