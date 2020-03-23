Quantcast
By: Catie Clark March 23, 2020 0

If pandemics have silver linings, then this is one: individuals and businesses now have until June 15 to file their Idaho income tax returns. Gov. Bard Little signed two proclamations at a press conference on March 23. The first pushes the Idaho income tax deadline to June 15. The second waives 125 bureaucratic health care rules ...

