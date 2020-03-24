Roundup 3.24.20

Precision Floors and Design LLC and Payette River Flooring leased 1,331 square feet of retail space at 4744 N Park Crossing Ave in Meridian. Rhonda Garland of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord. Brianna Miller of TOK represented the tenant.

Wright Physical Therapy LP leased 2,054 square feet of office space at 1739 S Jade Way in Meridian. DJ Thompson, Bree Wells and Jennifer McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord. Laurie Reynoldson of TOK represented the tenant.

Hawktech renewed its lease of 3,485 square feet of office space at 3131 Lanark St. in Meridian. NAI Select facilitated the transaction.

Lumos Optical leased 1,168 square feet of retail space in the Brownfield’s Building at 122 N. 5th Street in Boise. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Property Works, LLC leased 1,400 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center at 5489 Kendall Street in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Wapiti Plumbing renewed its 1,040 square feet of industrial space at 2165 Centurion Place in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Superior Pools, LLC leased 1,680 square feet of retail space in Five Mile Plaza at 10500 Overland Road in Boise. JP Green and John Stevens of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

J. Bart Green, PLLC leased office space at 2525 N. Stokesberry Place in Meridian. Al Marino of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

A medical user purchased 1,284 square feet of office space at 1114 W. Cherry Lane in Meridian. JP Green and Bob Mitchell of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Stat Pads, LLC leased 3,223 square feet of office space in The Village at Meridian. Al Marino and Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Laurie Reynoldson of TOK Commercial represented the tenant.

An investor purchased a .65 acre parcel in the Gateway Industrial Park at 3581 E. Comstock Avenue in Nampa. Chris Pearson and Mike Keller of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Throttle Wide Open, LLC leased 3,014 square feet of industrial space at 1121 N. 39th Street in Nampa. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Marisela Butler leased office space in the Idaho Professional Office Building at 482 Constitution Way in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.