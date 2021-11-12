Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fischer joins SPF Water Engineering

Fischer joins SPF Water Engineering

By: IBR Staff November 12, 2021 0

Preston Fischer. Submitted photo

Preston Fischer has joined SPF Water Engineering in Boise as an associate engineer. He has four years of experience in project management for commercial construction projects in Silicon Valley, California and Reno, Nevada. Fischer’s experience was focused on underground pipe systems before he went on to work for a general contractor completing several projects ranging from interior improvements to largescale concrete tilt-up warehouse projects. Fischer holds a bachelor’s degree is in bioresource and agricultural engineering from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo where he studied water delivery and distribution systems. He currently holds his engineer in training certification and plans to take the test for his professional engineer certification within the year. 

