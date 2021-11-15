Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biz 'Bites:' Itafos reports strong third quarter (access required)

Biz ‘Bites:’ Itafos reports strong third quarter (access required)

November 15, 2021

Itafos reports strong third quarter Phosphate Patch mining firm Itafos reported record third quarter results on Nov. 11 despite the disruption in sulfuric acid supply. “We delivered record operational and financial performance during Q3 2021, resulting in a year-to-date 2021 adjusted EBITDA at Conda of $107.7 million and $95.5 million on a consolidated basis,” said G. David ...

