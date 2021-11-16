Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Biz ‘Bites:’ Idaho Falls District 91 to create stand-alone CTE school (access required)

Biz ‘Bites:’ Idaho Falls District 91 to create stand-alone CTE school (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 16, 2021 0

Idaho Falls District 91 to create stand-alone CTE school The board of trustees for the Idaho Falls District 91 gave initial approval on Nov. 10 to create a stand-alone Center for Career and Technical Education (CTE), which will consolidate all its current CTE programs under one roof — with the exception of the automotive program — ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2021 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo