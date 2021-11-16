Development news: Habitat for Humanity launches Home Repairs Program

Habitat for Humanity launches Home Repairs Program

Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity celebrated the installation of its first permanent accessibility ramp on Nov. 3, marking the launch of its Home Repairs Program.

In partnership with LINC Idaho, the Home Repairs Program will address accessibility and safety concerns in homes owned by low-income families and elderly residents of Ada County, according to the announcement. The program will initially focus on the construction of permanent accessibility ramps to qualified individuals but will continue to expand its services and activities as the program grows.

“We’re extremely excited and humbled to make such a profound community impact in partnership with LINC Idaho,” said Janessa Chastain, Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity executive director in a statement. “For couples like Lee and Henrietta, a permanent ramp grants them the opportunity to continue to live independently.”

Mirroring Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity’s homeownership program and commitment to affordability, homeowners are only required to pay a portion of the project costs using a sliding scale and payment plan. Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity does not currently have an open application period for the Home Repairs Program.

Construction starting on additional southbound lane on Eagle Road

The Idaho Transportation Department has announced it is beginning construction of a third southbound lane on Eagle Road (State Highway 55) between Franklin Road and Ustick Road in Meridian.

Construction is expected to be complete in Fall 2022. Work will occur primarily at night in order to minimize traffic impacts, the announcement stated, and will conclude each day before the morning commute begins.

This project is funded through a Sales Tax Anticipation Revenue (STAR) agreement with CenterCal Properties, the developer of the Village at Meridian, located at the northeast corner of SH-55 and Fairview Avenue. The STAR agreement requires the developer to pay up front for improvements to the state highway system beyond the impact of the development alone. In return, the developer is reimbursed the cost of the improvements through deferred collection of sales tax generated at the development.

This southbound widening is the third and final phase of the STAR agreement with CenterCal to build out the road network around the Village at Meridian.