Ewing joins Boise Guru Real Estate

By: IBR Staff November 16, 2021 0

Shalisse Ewing. Submitted photo

Shalisse Ewing joined the Boise Guru Real Estate team as a showing assistant. Ewing was raised in a small town in eastern Oregon about an hour outside of Boise. Growing up in a family full of educators it is no surprise that she has a strong passion for learning and growing. Ewing attended Boise State University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communications. During her time in college, she focused primarily on learning how to connect and engage on a deeper level with those she interacts with. 

