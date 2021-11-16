Mele, Ryan join First American Title

Nikki Mele has joined First American Title as an escrow assistant on the Kala Howe team in Meridian. Mele has three and a half years’ experience in title and escrow. She has a strong 10-year background in banking and lending. In 2019, Mele was on the governing board as treasurer for the Women’s Council of Realtors, Boise Metro Network.



Scott Ryan has joined First American Title as an escrow signer/business development representative at the company’s Eagle office. Ryan brings 13 years of local title and escrow experience to the closing table. He will play an instrumental role in not only the escrow side of a transaction, but client relations as well.