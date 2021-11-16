Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Mele, Ryan join First American Title

Mele, Ryan join First American Title

By: IBR Staff November 16, 2021 0

Nikki Mele has joined First American Title as an escrow assistant on the Kala Howe team in Meridian. Mele has three and a half years’ experience in title and escrow. She has a strong 10-year background in banking and lending. In 2019, Mele was on the governing board as treasurer for the Women’s Council of Realtors, Boise Metro Network. 
 
Scott Ryan has joined First American Title as an escrow signer/business development representative at the company’s Eagle office. Ryan brings 13 years of local title and escrow experience to the closing table. He will play an instrumental role in not only the escrow side of a transaction, but client relations as well.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2021 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo