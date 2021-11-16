Roundup 11.16

160 Driving Academy leased 1,372 square feet of office space at 9050 W. Overland Road in Boise. Kelly Schnebly and Mallisa Jackson of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant, and The Sundance Company represented the landlord.

AECOM Leased 3,753 square feet of office space at 3071 E. Franklin Road in Meridian. DJ Thompson, Bree Wells Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.

Agri-Access leased 1,225 square feet of office space at 16150 N. High Desert St. in Nampa. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.

Belltower Office LLC purchased 1.59 acres at 3147 W. Belltower Drive in Meridian. Holly Chetwood and Lenny Nelson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Brian Henebry leased 589 square feet of space at 9460 Fairview Ave., Suite 145 in Boise. The Sundance Company facilitated the transaction.

Custom Fluid Power Inc. leased 1,760 square feet of industrial space at 16083 N. Franklin Blvd., Suite 1 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Happy Valley-McGill LLC purchased a 7,040-square-foot retail property at 1275 N. Happy Valley Road in Nampa. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller. Peter Oliver of TOK represented the buyer.

Jed Young purchased a 5,270-square-foot retail building at 201 W. Pine St. in Shelley. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller. Clint Croft of Silvercreek Realty Group represented the buyer.

JTR Holdings LLC purchased an 8,185-square-foot office building at 105 & 129 E. Carlton Ave. in Meridian. Dave Winder of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer, and John Bottles of Mark Bottles Real Estate represented the seller.

Life’s Doorways, dba Handy Hands Reflections, leased 1,685 square feet of space at 9460 Fairview Ave., Suite 110 in Boise. The Sundance Company facilitated the transaction.

Metaltec LLC renewed 2,892 square feet of industrial space in South Cole Business Park, 7460 Mossy Cup St. in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Monks & Music Academy Inc. leased 1,533 square feet of industrial space at 24 S. Cole Road in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

New Terra Enterprises LLC purchased 5.35 acres at W. Logan St. in Caldwell. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller, and Ben Kneadler of NAI Select represented the buyer.

On Time Sports LLC expanded a lease on 1,185 square feet of industrial space at 182 S. Cole Road in Boise. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Plaza Investors LLC purchased 2.35 acres at 2975 E. Franklin Road in Meridian. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer, and Ron Ramza of Cornerstone Commercial Real Estate represented the seller.

PNG Media renewed 1,640 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center, 5515 Kendall St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Porscha Jones Designs leased 622 square feet of industrial space at 224 S. Cole Road in Boise. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Scout Technology Inc. renewed 14,344 square feet of industrial space at 11350-11380 W. Executive Drive in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.

Todd Goode purchased 1.28 acres at TBD Meridian Road in Kuna. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller, and Craig Lindquist of Western Idaho Realty represented the buyer.

Treasure Valley Door expanded its leased to 9,074 square feet of industrial space in Taylor Commerce Park, 1140 W. Taylor St. in Meridian. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

XPO Logistics leased 27,992 square feet of industrial space at 11193 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord, and Russell Perry Jr. of R.E. Perry Company represented the tenant.

An investor purchased 389-397 SW Fifth Ave. in Meridian. Michael Ballantyne and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

A developer purchased 11.8 acres at 0 N. Kings Road & 922 Barger St. in Nampa. Erik McNary and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

An individual leased 1,320 square feet of industrial space at 16099 N. Franklin Road, Suite 3 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

The condominium unit located in the Belgravia Building, 461 W. Main St., has sold. Intermountain Commercial Real Estate facilitated the sale, with Wendy Shoemaker representing the seller, and Jim Hosac representing the buyer.

