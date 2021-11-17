1 promoted, 1 joins First American Title

Amanda Stillion has been promoted to an escrow officer at First American Title’s Nampa location. Stillion brings eight years of title and escrow experience to the closing table. When asked what she loves about the industry she eagerly stated the closing experience is truly the heart of escrow and representatives are given the opportunity to make special connections throughout their communities.





Austin Zander has joined First American Title as a business development representative servicing the Treasure Valley. He will be responsible for connecting with brokers, agents and lenders. He looks forward to collaborating with clients to help make their businesses more successful. Previously, Zander was in the health and fitness industry. He ran a private personal training business for 10 years and was the general manager of The Gym Eighth & Main in downtown Boise for seven years. Zander received his bachelor’s degree from Northwest Nazarene University in 2006. In 2018, he was recognized as an Idaho Business Review 40 under 40.