By: Brooke Strickland November 17, 2021 0

There are a lot of ‘cool’ things made in Idaho, but there is one company that stands apart this year. Idaho Manufacturing Alliance (IMA) recently congratulated the Atomic Potato Chip Company for winning this year’s Coolest Thing Made in Idaho contest.  Sponsored by Idaho Power, with support from TechHelp Idaho and the Idaho National Laboratory, the IMA’s goal with the contest ...

