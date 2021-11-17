Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Financial Services / Idaho receives top AAA credit rating (access required)

Idaho receives top AAA credit rating (access required)

By: Catie Clark November 17, 2021 0

The State of Idaho received a default credit rating of AAA from Fitch Ratings Inc. on Nov. 4. This is the highest rating that Fitch Ratings issues. Idaho is now in rarefied company, since at any one time, only around 10 states hold the AAA rating. Idaho’s credit rating Fitch Ratings upgraded two of Idaho’s credit ratings. ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2021 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo