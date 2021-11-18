Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Another downtown park for Boise (access required)

Another downtown park for Boise (access required)

By: Catie Clark November 18, 2021 0

Just three months after the City of Boise dedicated the Cherie Buckner-Webb Park on the west side of downtown Boise, another new downtown park is now in the works. The Capital City Development Corporation (CCDC), Boise's urban renewal agency, voted to make an offer to purchase of a 1-acre lot at 521 W. Grove St. ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2021 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo