A note from the editor Nov. 19

While greeting honorees and their guests at Tuesday’s Leaders in Law and Excellence in Finance ceremony, I was reminded of one of the many reasons why Idaho is special.

Many people enter the workforce and go on to have noteworthy accomplishments in their careers — promotions, innovative lateral moves, leading special projects — but a select number will be recognized by their greater communities, and that recognition is rarely for job success alone.

Idaho businesses, community members and local leaders, I have found, celebrate their peers for going beyond their job descriptions in the form of industry mentorship, interdisciplinary collaborations and traditional community service. This year’s Leaders in Law and Excellence in Finance honorees are no exceptions.

Yes, they are outstanding in their fields, but they are upstanding community members as well. Stories of how each of these individuals benefit Idaho are included in the Nov. 19 edition of the Idaho Business Review, and are available to read digitally. Please, keep those good stories coming.

If you missed this year’s event, or just want to relive it a bit, this edition features a recap of some highlights — some humorous, some sentimental.

On a newsy note, did you notice our most recent edition is packed full of very varied articles? Construction, government, health care, manufacturing, mining and technology are all included, to name some topics. Reporter Catie Clark gives a big-picture view of what’s happening statewide, with industry highlights from this year’s mining conference and an explanation of why the state’s recently adjusted credit rating is important. Catie goes on to provide not one, not two but three construction-related articles — one features a new park coming in Boise, another showcases a new industrial building in Caldwell and the final details a stakeholder collaboration to create a unique facility that supports challenged athletes and military servicemen and women in their physical recoveries and strengthening. Two of those articles, and other development news, can be found in the Nov. 19 focus section.

Intrepid freelance writers Sharon Fisher and Brooke Strickland both make appearances in this week’s edition, with Sharon covering a new mental health care effort through an existing partnership and Brooke sharing an announcement about what voters feel the Coolest Thing Made In Idaho is; yes, it involves potatoes.

Increasingly, Idaho is also becoming known for its advancements and startups in technology, and our technology news notes progress there — with a few new apps, a grant funding opportunity and more.

For even more diverse news tidbits, check out this week’s Biz ‘Bites’ section for business-specific news across the state from Albertsons, Itafos, Melaleuca, a workforce grant announcement, and more. Thank you to everyone who submits Biz ‘Bites’ for consideration; we welcome more.

Our news partners The Associated Press and Idaho Capital Sun also provide us with newsworthy content this week, ranging from political topics like the Legislature’s reconvening and the state’s redistricting committee’s progress to a housing development dedicated to veterans. We appreciate these partnerships that allow us to give you news a bit beyond the traditional business ecosystem, but is relevant nonetheless.

Speaking of appreciative news, we continue to thank our commentary writers who share not only their thoughts and advice, but insight into some timely topics as well; this week touches on the upcoming tax season, education challenges and persisting supply chain shortages.

That’s a wrap for this week, and we will be back at it next week, with new news available right up to the Thanksgiving holiday, and right after. Next week’s article line up is looking just as diversified as this edition’s; stay posted.

