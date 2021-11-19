Ballou joins Idaho Community Foundation

Rich Ballou of Rexburg has joined the Idaho Community Foundation as a philanthropic advisor serving east Idaho. He will work with individuals, families, companies and organizations to help them accomplish their charitable goals. Ballou has a background in both development and journalism. He most recently served as a director of development at Idaho State University and was a major gifts donor liaison for LDS Philanthropies/Brigham Young University (BYU)-Idaho before that. After graduating from Ricks Junior College (now BYU-Idaho) and Utah State University with degrees in journalism, Ballou joined Pioneer Newspapers and rose from advertising representative at the Logan Herald Journal to publisher of the Rexburg Standard Journal.