Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Ballou joins Idaho Community Foundation

Ballou joins Idaho Community Foundation

By: IBR Staff November 19, 2021 0

Rich Ballou. Submitted photo

Rich Ballou of Rexburg has joined the Idaho Community Foundation as a philanthropic advisor serving east Idaho. He will work with individuals, families, companies and organizations to help them accomplish their charitable goals. Ballou has a background in both development and journalism. He most recently served as a director of development at Idaho State University and was a major gifts donor liaison for LDS Philanthropies/Brigham Young University (BYU)-Idaho before that. After graduating from Ricks Junior College (now BYU-Idaho) and Utah State University with degrees in journalism, Ballou joined Pioneer Newspapers and rose from advertising representative at the Logan Herald Journal to publisher of the Rexburg Standard Journal. 

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2021 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo