St. Luke's, Mexican consulate partner on Hispanic mental health booklet

St. Luke's, Mexican consulate partner on Hispanic mental health booklet

By: Sharon Fisher November 19, 2021 0

St. Luke’s Health System has partnered with the Mexican consulate in Boise to develop a Treasure Valley-based booklet about mental health services for the Hispanic community. The resource, called Help is Here!, is based on a similar publication St. Luke’s developed for the Wood River Valley about a decade ago, said Erin Pfaeffle, director of community health and engagement at St. Luke’s ...

