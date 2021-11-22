Oliver named ISDA executive director

The Idaho State Dental Association (ISDA) has announced that Jessica Oliver is the organization’s new executive director. Oliver has been with the ISDA since 2016, most recently serving as the organization’s marketing and membership manager. She assumes the leadership role after the retirement of Linda Swanstrom, the executive director since 2014. Swanstrom expanded the presence of the ISDA in the debates over public health policy at the Idaho Legislature and brought attention to the ever-increasing problem of opioid addiction in Idaho, as detected by dentists. Swanstrom and Oliver worked closely to boost participation and membership numbers among Idaho’s dentists. Oliver has been an invited speaker to the American Dental Association to share her ideas about membership retention and recruitment. She is excited to do more to guide Idaho’s dentists and public policy initiatives during this critical time for public health issues.