Stock promoted to VP at Saint Al’s

Christopher Stock has been named vice president, community health and well-being for the Saint Alphonsus Health System. He moves into the role from his position as director of population health and quality for the health system, which serves communities in Idaho and Oregon. Stock’s primary goal will be engaging with community leaders, colleagues and partners to transform health experiences and outcomes for patients and communities the health system serves. Stock joined Saint Alphonsus in October 2015 as manager of population health, earning promotion to director of population health and quality in December 2017. Before working at Saint Alphonsus, he worked for Molina Healthcare in Long Beach, California and Salt Lake City, as well as the University of Utah Department of Pediatrics in Salt Lake City and Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire.