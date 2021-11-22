What does Idaho’s growth trajectory mean for the future? Join the discussion 

Idaho is growing. There’s no doubt about that. While it might sound like old news by now, as reported in a recent article by Idaho Business Review’s staff writer Catie Clark, there’s a new study out featuring more record-breaking growth statistics for Idaho — showing that three Idaho communities, all in the Treasure Valley, made the top-50 boomtown list for 2021.

What may come as a surprise is that the number-two- and number-three-ranked cities in the nation were none other than Nampa and Meridian, respectively, with Boise coming in at number 28.

This ever-present growth being experienced across the state — and what that will mean for the future — is certainly worth discussing. That’s why Idaho Business Review will be hosting a Forum on the Future panel discussion titled “Growing for the Future,” which will take place on Dec. 9 from 3-5:30 p.m. at Boise Centre East.

Forum on the Future is an annual panel discussion designed to address the important issues you need to know as you enter a new year. Thoughtfully selected panel participants will offer their insight and area expertise on how state-wide growth will affect your business.

This year’s event will consist of a two-part panel discussion. Panel one on growth and development will be moderated by Justin Fredin of Hawley Troxell. The second panel on workforce and wages will be moderated by Susan Olson of Hawley Troxell. In addition to Hawley Troxell, partner sponsors for the discussion include Colliers, Gallagher, LandproData and Layton Construction, as well as supporting sponsors Boise Centre, Express Employment Professionals and Skyline Homes and Development.

“With Forum on the Future having been virtual last year, I am glad we are able to return to the in-person format. We have secured an impressive group of professionals who are ready to share their insight into these timely and critical issues,” said Cindy Suffa, publisher of Idaho Business Review.

Not only would Idaho Business Review like to invite you to join us for this in-depth panel discussion on how issues related to growth, development, workforce and wages will affect your business, but we would also love to hear your input on the two topics to be discussed.

We are conducting a short survey for our digital and print subscribers, social followers and readership at large to contribute to the conversation of what is coming in 2022. So, we kindly ask you to participate in this survey, which includes relevant, timely and critical questions around the topics of growth and development and workforce and wages.

We will gather the survey results on Dec. 1, and they will be provided to the moderators to share at the Forum on the Future event on Dec. 9. If you have insights to share or a burning question or topic you would like discussed at the forum, speak up and let your voice be heard. You can complete the survey here: surveymonkey.com/r/GPH2Z7M. And be sure to attend the Forum on the Future event to learn the results from the survey and what is coming in 2022. Tickets are available online.

Idaho Business Review is committed to bringing business professionals together to recognize leaders and build business relationships, and we are also committed to achieving this in a safe environment. We will continue to follow CDC regulations for all in-person events.