Anneke joins Saltzer Health

Kathleen Anneke, a certified physician assistant with two decades of experience caring for women, has joined the practice of Gynecologist Jacqueline Maybach, MD, at Saltzer Health’s Ten Mile Medical Campus in Meridian. Most recently, Anneke worked at Maui Lani Physicians and Surgeons in Kahului, Hawaii. Previously, she provided care at Women’s Health Associates, Central District Health Department and Planned Parenthood of Idaho in Boise. Anneke graduated with honors in 2001 from the University of Washington School of Medicine’s Northwest Physician Assistant Training Program and earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Alaska.